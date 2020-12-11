Lewiston Community Relations Coordinator Dottie Perham-Whittier, center, and Lewiston City Council President Michel Lajoie deliver 24 Christmas cards and 24 bells to Cynthia Scott on Friday at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. The bells and cards will be given to children who may be in the hospital this month. Mayor Mark Cayer is encouraging people to go outside at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and ring a bell during the worldwide Christmas Eve Jingle. “It’s something that we can all do together, yet apart,” Perham-Whittier said. Events in lieu of the Christmas parade can be found at lewistonmaine.gov/lewistonholidayfun. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

