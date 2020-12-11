Trump’s personal ATM machine, i.e., his devoted followers, has moved on to post-election “donations,” allegedly for legal challenges to election results. However, of the $200-plus million slush fund raised since the election, only about $9 million has actually gone to that.

To add insult to injury, only individual contributions in excess of $6,000 actually go to electoral challenges, while the rest goes in a 75/25 split to Trump’s personal PAC and the Republican National Committee. Trump can even take his “cut” of millions and millions of dollars for personal use, despite the misleading language of his urgent fundraising appeals.

So, the Trump scam continues unabated, with America’s leading con man shifting from milking taxpayers who pay dearly for his costly use of his own hotels and golf courses (a conflict of interest that must never be allowed again) to fleecing his gullible followers, in a long line of scams that includes Trump University.

This may be Trump’s most successful, but cynical and malevolent, scam yet. However, his ability to hoodwink many of those who consider themselves Christians has been equally unparalleled. A quick review of the Ten Commandments shows that Trump has at least an 80% failure rate there, yet seems to have undying support from the religious right.

One can only wonder what creative and lucrative hornswoggles Trump has in store for America as our soon-to-be ex-president …

Richard Whiting, Auburn

« Previous

Next »