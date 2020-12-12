AUBURN – John “Barry” Wood, 84, a longtime resident of Jay, passed away peacefully, Friday morning, Dec. 11, 2020, at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn.

He was born April 29, 1936, in Rumford, the son of Albert Wood and Margaret (Roche) Wood. He graduated from Mexico High School in the class of 1954. Barry proudly served in the United States Airforce during the Korean War. On Jan. 14, 1972, he married Leanne Perreault Jacques in Jay. He worked for Boise Cascade in Rumford for 40 years, retiring in 1998. He was a member of the ¼ Century Club at Boise Cascade and the American Legion Post 10 in Livermore Falls. He was also the Union President of Local 900 in Rumford.

Barry loved his family and was especially proud of his music career that spanned nearly seven decades. He led Barry Wood and the Impacts during the ’50s and ’60s and was a member of The Countrymen. During that time, his talents were admired by thousands and he inspired many musicians along the way. He received multiple awards for his musical achievements. Among them are the Hayden “Arnell” Jones Award, given to him by his peers. Several others stand out including state and national Instrumentalist and Vocalist of the Year recognitions. He was a highly respected member of his community and member of The Downeast Country Music Association.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Leanne Wood of Jay, his daughters: Darlene Simoneau of Winthrop and Rhonda Holcomb of Livermore Falls, sons; Ron Jacques of Jay, Steve Jacques of Jay, Kenny Jacques of Livermore Falls and two sons from his previous marriage, Michael and Steve Wood of Virginia; 11 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, his sisters; Ann Sirois and her husband Joe of Rumford, Monica Wood and her husband Dan Abbott of Portland, and Catherine Brooks and her husband Mark of Worcester, Mass. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister Betty Wood, who was the apple of his eye. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

A private Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by his family at St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church Street, Jay, Maine. A graveside service with full military honors will be held in the spring at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon Road, Augusta. “A Musical Celebration of Life” will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements made by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

Tri-Town Ministerial

Food Bank,

PO Box 314,

Livermore Falls, ME 04254

