LEWISTON – In the early morning of Dec. 4, 2020, Jeannine Bedard McKeone died peacefully after a long illness four days shy of her 79th birthday.

Jeannine was the first child of three children born to Lucien and Rolande Lefebvre Bedard of Lewiston. Jeannine was born on an infamous date known to all, Dec. 7, 1941.

Jeannine was a resident of Lewiston for most of her life. She did live in Connecticut for a couple of years before moving back to Lewiston. She met and later married the love of her life, Roger McKeone. They celebrated their 38 years of marriage this year. Jeannine and Roger had no children but enjoyed and loved all their nephews and nieces and also grandnephews and nieces. During her life she worked in shoe shops, and hospital settings until she retired due to poor health. Jeannine enjoyed card games, doing puzzles and reading.

Jeannine’s husband, Roger, died recently on Nov. 30, 2020. She is survived by her sister, Venise Curtin of Haverhill, Mass., and brother, Lucien Bedard and his wife Nancy of Turner, stepbrother, Ray Helie of Plainfield, Conn.; and nieces and nephew, Shandra, Trisha, Kyle and Julie, and Ray’s children, Elaine, Maureen, Scott, Brian and Amy. Jeannine was godmother to Shandra. Shandra and her husband, John, have been her caregivers for the last several years.

The family wishes to express sincere gratitude to the wonderful, caring staff of St. Mary’s d’Youville Pavilion. Services will be scheduled later.