DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have new knitted hats, slippers and mittens to give away. I also have lapghans (small afghans) that are good for the sick and elderly. Does Sun Spots know of any charities that would like these items? — Sylvia, no town

ANSWER: Ordinarily, there are many places to donate these handmade items, but please call first to be sure each organization’s protocols during the pandemic haven’t eliminated taking in donations at this time. Some places are business-as- usual and others are not.

A good place to start is to call 211Maine (211) and have them help you find a match for you. Local nursing homes and residential facilities as well as churches that have clothing closets may also be interested in these cozy things to distribute as gifts and to keep folks warm through the winter.

SeniorsPlus may have up-to-date places listed (795-4010). Kaydenz Kitchen (577-7942) is another suggestion, and Safe Voices will be taking donations of items after New Year’s, according to its website (795-6744, ext. 214).

Readers, if you work or volunteer for a care facility or nonprofit that can use these items, please write in. And as always, if you are affiliated with a nonprofit and need donations and/or volunteers to help with the community you serve, let us know.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have a Lowrey Teenie Genie organ I would like to donate to anyone who would like it. It is a small one, but still big enough for an adult to play. You would have to pick it up. Please contact me at 829-9132. — Mary Helen, Cumberland

ANSWER: Perhaps this organ will be scooped up and given as a holiday gift to someone special. Wouldn’t that be nice?

DEAR SUN SPOTS: A few days ago, there was a Sun Spots request from a local nursing home looking for donations of calendars and various articles for use by its residents. I no longer have that paper and wondered whether you could tell me which nursing home it was. — Sylvia, no town

ANSWER: That Dec. 7 Sun Spots has drawn a lot of interest. The goodies can be dropped off anytime in the box outside the main entrance of Bolster Heights Residential Care Facility at 26 Bolster St. in Auburn. For more information, call 784-1364 and ask for the activities department. I’m sure they’ll be thrilled with your donation.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Besides the places to purchase Christmas trees listed in the Dec. 10 Sun Spots, I know the paper has a directory of places that sell trees this time of year. What days does that directory run? I know it isn’t every day. — No name, no town

ANSWER: Yes, you are right! We are fortunate to have so many great places to get beautiful trees in this neck of the woods. The very best, most magical places to find Christmas trees this holiday season are listed in the Sun Journal Christmas Tree Directory published every Thursday and Saturday. Check that directory and be sure to shop local. And remember, I love to have your personal recommendations, too!

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

filed under: