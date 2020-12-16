Auburn’s Chipotle Mexican Grill opened on Wednesday with the state’s first “Chipotlane,” a drive-thru window to pick up online orders without leaving your car. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal

AUBURN — The city’s new Chipotle Mexican Grill opened on Wednesday with Maine’s first “Chipotlane,” a drive-thru window to grab online orders.

The new fast food restaurant at 410 Center St. had been much anticipated, replacing a Krispy Kreme that closed at the location earlier this year.

A spokeswoman said it’s still hiring with an average 25 employees per restaurant.

When Chipotle was announced in August, the chain already had restaurants in Augusta, Westbrook, Bangor, Portland and South Portland. The space got a $350,000 makeover this fall to make was for the new eatery.

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
auburn maine, food, restaurants
Related Stories
Latest Articles