AUBURN — The city’s new Chipotle Mexican Grill opened on Wednesday with Maine’s first “Chipotlane,” a drive-thru window to grab online orders.
The new fast food restaurant at 410 Center St. had been much anticipated, replacing a Krispy Kreme that closed at the location earlier this year.
A spokeswoman said it’s still hiring with an average 25 employees per restaurant.
When Chipotle was announced in August, the chain already had restaurants in Augusta, Westbrook, Bangor, Portland and South Portland. The space got a $350,000 makeover this fall to make was for the new eatery.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Business
Chipotle opens on Center Street in Auburn
-
Maine
Tonight’s storm is going to bring more snow than you thought
-
Lewiston-Auburn
CMMC starts vaccinating employees
-
Nation / World
Direct payments included as agreement nears on long-delayed COVID-19 aid bill
-
Business
Retail sales fell 1.1% in November, biggest drop in 7 months