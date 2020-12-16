AUBURN — The city’s new Chipotle Mexican Grill opened on Wednesday with Maine’s first “Chipotlane,” a drive-thru window to grab online orders.

The new fast food restaurant at 410 Center St. had been much anticipated, replacing a Krispy Kreme that closed at the location earlier this year.

A spokeswoman said it’s still hiring with an average 25 employees per restaurant.

When Chipotle was announced in August, the chain already had restaurants in Augusta, Westbrook, Bangor, Portland and South Portland. The space got a $350,000 makeover this fall to make was for the new eatery.

