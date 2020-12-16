The Maine Nordiques will begin the new year looking to get back to their winning ways.

The Nordiques ended the 2020 portion of the 2020-2021 season Wednesday with a 3-1 loss to the Northeast Generals at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston. The Nordiques were considered the road team for the contest between the two North American Hockey League East Division rivals.

The meeting was the fifth between the two teams in the past week. The Nordiques won on Dec. 9 Dec. 13 and on Tuesday all by the score of 4-3. Along with Wednesday’s victory, Northeast also won last Friday 5-1.

Northeast (5-11-1, 11 points) got stellar goaltending from Hugo Haas, who made 26 saves for his third victory over Maine this season.

The Generals opened the scoring with two goals less than a minute apart in the first period. Kyle Schroeder gave Northeast a 1-0 lead with a goal set up by Tyler Cooper and John Musella. Rick Boysen made the lead 2-0 only 34 seconds later, at the 16:42 mark.

Assists on Boysen’s goal went to a pair of players who have committed to play Division I hockey: Jonathan Young (Merrimack College) and Issac Novak (University of Wisconsin).

At the start of the second period, goaltender Tyriq Outen replaced starter Avery Sturtz (six saves) in the Nordiques’ net. Outen stopped 21 of the 22 shots he faced.

The Nordiques (11-5-0, 22 points) offense also bounced back, as Cannon Green scored his third goal of the season minutes into the second period, with Makem Demers notching the assist.

The game remained 2-1 in favor of the Generals until late in the third period when J.R. Perdion found the back of the net for Northeast to make it 3-1.

Both teams went scoreless on the power play.

The Nordiques are off until Jan. 1-2 when they are scheduled to travel to Odenton, Maryland, to take on the Maryland Black Bears.

