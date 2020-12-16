AUBURN – Douglas E. Libbey, 86, of Auburn passed away peacefully on Dec. 9, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born on April 23, 1934, to the late Stanley and Thelma (Everett) Libbey of Sanford. He was a graduate of Edward Little High School, class of 1952, where he was on the ski team. He enjoyed skiing for many years and instilled this passion in his children. Doug made his sweetheart, Jean, his wife in April 1958 and the couple immediately relocated to Loring Air Force Base in Limestone where he served our country from October 1956 to October 1958. There, he developed a love of cooking, as he was a cook for the barracks. Once discharged from the Army, Doug moved back to Auburn to start his family and begin his career. He pursued his passion for agriculture, farming and the outdoors, which ultimately lead to him becoming the general manager of West Breeze Apple Orchard, formerly B.H. Wallingford Orchards.

When Doug had free time he enjoyed fishing, bowling, photography, bird watching, woodworking, trying new recipes, spending time with his grandchildren, creating flower gardens with his wife and vegetable gardening, he also built a greenhouse with his son. Once Doug retired he supported his wife, Jean, in her sewing business through his mechanical inclinations by repairing sewing machines through his Affordable Sewing Machine Repair.

Doug lived his entire life and working career within one mile of the home he grew up in. Yet, he did enjoy his visits to his daughter’s home in Michigan, skiing throughout New England with family, the New England Apple Association, fishing in the Grand Canyon, seeing the beauty and wildlife of Yellowstone National Park, going to Alaska, visiting his sister in New Mexico, and multiple cruises and trips with Jean. Doug will be remembered for his quiet, patient, kind and calm demeanor, plus his loyalty and love for his family. One of the ways he expressed that love was making sure at family gathering everyone’s dietary needs were met, even if that meant making two versions of the same dish.

Doug was predeceased by his wife Jean. He is survived by his sister, Linda Libbey of New Mexico; his children, daughter, Ruth Libbey of Michigan, and his son, Russell Libbey and wife Elizabeth of Auburn; and grandchildren, Rachel and Ryan.

A private family service is planned.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society

in Doug’s memory.