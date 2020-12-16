LEWISTON – Monique S. Duquette, 74, passed away Dec. 12, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. (Not Covid related).

Monique was born in Lewiston, on April 16, 1946, the daughter of Roland and Yolande (Lagrange) Giguere. Monique attended Lewiston schools.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, doing crafts, eating out and going for coffee every morning with her friends, Louie, Marc, Hank and Lil. Monique was a member of the Chapter 11 Disable Veterans and a member of the Kora Shrine Provost unit.

Monique is survived by her husband of 57 years, Rosaire “Al” Duquette (the love of her life) where they made their home in Lewiston; her daughter who was always by her side, Karen (Duquette) Cullins and her husband Chuck of Lewiston; a son, Mark Rolande Duquette of Sabattus, who was estranged from his mother; three granddaughters, Amy Lynn Phillips of Lewiston, Kayla Parsons and her husband John of Sabattus, and Megan Cullins and her partner Connor Ullrich of Lewiston; two grandsons whom she didn’t get to know, Alec and Shane Duquette of Sabattus. two great-grandsons, Liam and Owen Parsons of Sabattus, her brother, Eddie Giguere and his wife, Barbara of Lewiston and sister, Irene Libby and her husband Dave of Gray, along with many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, aunts, uncles and her very dear friend Jackie Renaud of Mass.

The family wishes to express sincere gratitude to the wonderful caring staff at Interim Healthcare especially her nurse, Lisa McKenzie who went above and beyond to provide Monique with excellent care.