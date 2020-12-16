LEWISTON — A water pipe burst at John F. Murphy Homes on Teakwood Knoll shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday, fire officials said, spraying water and a gush of steam.

When fire crews arrived they found a baseboard water pipe had burst on the upper floor of the group home at 2 Teakwood Knoll. No one was hurt.

The amount of damage was not immediately available.

John F. Murphy Homes supports children and adults with intellectual disabilities, autism and related disabilities.

It was not immediately clear how many people were inside the building when the pipe burst. The issue did not force the closure of the building.

Fire officials suspect the break was due to dropping temperatures — it was in the teens Wednesday morning.

