AUBURN — Two more students have tested positive for COVID-19 at Fairview Elementary, according to school officials. It brings the total to nine.

Because of the outbreak, school officials said Fairview will be closed to in-person learning until the end of Christmas break, school officials said. In-person learning will resume and some students will return to their normal cohort schedule Jan. 4.

Cohort A students, and students in four-days-a-week special education programs will resume in-person learning on that date. Cohort B students will return to in-person learning on Jan. 7.

Auburn schools have already moved all students to remote learning for Thursday because of a coming snowstorm.

Fairview has been hit hard in recent weeks, with seven cases reported within the past 14 days before the additional two cases were reported.

For further information, see the Auburn School Department website at auburnschl.edu.

