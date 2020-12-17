LISBON FALLS – Marie Lois (Mason) Garnett Crafts, 79, went home to be with her Lord, Jesus on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.

She was born on June 28, 1941, in Phippsburg, to the late Clarence and Lois (Haley) Mason. She married Richard Garnett on March 7, 1959, and together they raised a large family and celebrated 56 years of marriage until his passing. She married John Crafts on Jan. 28, 2018, and they journeyed their twilight years together enjoying each other’s company over dinner, trips to Florida, a drive up the coast of Maine, or just relaxing at home.

She was a proud homemaker whose foremost mission was the care of her husband and children. Her quiet and gentle disposition was the underpinning of the family home, without which chaos would surely have swallowed up the lot. Many a winter night, when the children would saunter in, cold and wet from an afternoon of sledding, the waffle iron would be hot with batter ready to pour, filling the house with the indisputable smell of hot butter and maple syrup. Often, she would feed more than her own tribe as friends and neighborhood kids alike would seek out an invitation for a portion of her famous lasagna or spaghetti. When time and energy allowed, her attention and affection was poured into her flowers and birds, caring tenderly for them as if they were given to her by God Himself. Above all she had an unshakable faith overflowing with meekness, gentleness and grace. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her second husband, John Crafts of Lisbon Falls and her children: Gregory and Cheri Garnett of Lisbon Falls, Vicki and Henry Cooper of Chesterville, Nancy and Ronald Shank of Maryland, Jeffrey and Martha Garnett of Lisbon Falls, Kimberly and Gregory Bokash of New Jersey and Andrew and Lyndsaye Garnett of Sabattus. She also leaves behind 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren as well as her sister, Mary Rand.

She was predeceased by her brother, Paul Mason, her sister, Louise Mason, her first husband, Richard Garnett, and her daughter, Carrie (Garnett) Haskell.

Condolences and fond memories may be shared at http://www.crosmanfuneralhome.com

Her celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at 11 a.m., at the Lisbon Falls Baptist Church, 555 Lisbon Street, Lisbon Falls, Maine 04252. Due to COVID-19, the service is limited to invitation only, however it will be streamed live at https://www.facebook.com/lisbonfallsbaptist and the LFBC Digital channel on YouTube.

Arrangements are under the care of Crosman Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 40 Main St. Lisbon Falls, 353-4951.

Flower arrangements can be sent to at the Lisbon Falls Baptist Church,

555 Lisbon Street,

Lisbon Falls, ME 04252.