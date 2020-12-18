JEFFERSON — A Jefferson man was shot and killed by authorities during an armed confrontation with Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies early Friday morning.

Sheriff’s deputies, responding to a 911 call, entered a Rockland Road residence at 12:25 a.m. Friday after witnessing what they described as an ongoing assault between a man and woman inside, police said in a news release. That led to an armed confrontation between the man and deputies inside the residence just after 1 a.m., police said.

The unidentified man was shot and killed, according to a news release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. No deputies were injured.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office, assisted by Maine State Police, is investigating the incident and sent a team of investigators to Jefferson. The release said the attorney general’s office investigates any officer-involved shooting.

Police declined to release the identity of the man who was killed or deputies involved in the shooting, pending family notifications, and said no additional information would be released about the shooting on Friday.

