MONDAY, Dec. 21
AUBURN — City Council workshop and meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall.
TUESDAY, Dec. 22
AUBURN — Agriculture Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. at the Auburn Senior Community Center.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 23
LEWISTON — L-A Complete Streets Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the administrator’s conference room at City Hall.
THURSDAY, Dec. 24
LEWISTON-AUBURN — Christmas Eve; municipal offices in both cities are closed.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Rita L. Anastasio
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Karen Ann McComas
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Joan R. Campbell
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Lorraine L. Adams
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Anne Rodrigue