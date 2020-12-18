MONDAY, Dec. 21

AUBURN — City Council workshop and meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall.

TUESDAY, Dec. 22

AUBURN — Agriculture Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. at the Auburn Senior Community Center.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 23

LEWISTON — L-A Complete Streets Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the administrator’s conference room at City Hall.

THURSDAY, Dec. 24

LEWISTON-AUBURN — Christmas Eve; municipal offices in both cities are closed.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
auburn maine, LA this week, lewiston maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles