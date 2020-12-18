WILTON —Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League, Dec. 8

Men’s High Game scratch: Tony White 223, Wayne Doyen 190, Ryan Cushman 187

Mens High Series scratch: Tony White 573, Mike Crandall 509, Jeff Fournier 506

Mens High Game handicap: Ryan Cushman 258. Tony White 245. Wayne Doyen 232

Mens High Series handicap: Ryan Cushman 697. Mike Crandall 656. Frank Cushman 655

Women High Game scratch: Mariah Barden 199. Peggy Needham 186, Cathy Walton 144.

Women’s High Series scratch: Mariah Barden 534. Peggy Needham 514, Cathy Walton 378

Women’s High Game handicap: Mariah Barden 244. Judy Cubby 227, Peggy Needham 223

Women’s High Series handicap: Mariah Barden 669. Judy Cubby 626, Peggy Needham 625

Wednesday Night Ladies week of December 9.

Teams: Team #4 70-42, Designs by Darlene 69-43, Just One More 67-45, Mines in the Gutter 66-46, Bowling Belles 56-56.

Games: Dalene Tyler 169, Lynn Chellis 166, Michelle Young 152, Kay Seefeldt 150, Kelly Couture 140, Lisa Dube 139, Gayle Donahue 136, Trish Davis 130,

Series: Dalene Tyler 478, Lynn Chellis 407, Kay Seefeldt 398, Michelle Young 384, Kelly Couture 383, Gayle Donahue 363, Lisa Dube 355, Michelle Perkins 353.Meadow Lanes Bowling Results

filed under: