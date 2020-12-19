West Paris church offers Christmas Eve service

WEST PARIS — The public is invited to a candlelight service at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24, at West Paris Baptist Church, Church Street. Masks are required and there will be social distancing.

Church Christmas Eve service going virtual

AUBURN — The annual Christmas Eve worship service from the First Universalist Church of Auburn will take place on Zoom at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24. The link opens at 5:30 p.m.

The service will be led by the Rev. Dr. Jodi Hayashida, in Auburn UU’s historic sanctuary decorated in holiday regalia. Choir Director Pam Weeks, Organist Phil House and the Auburn UU choir will share traditional holiday music from a safe distance.

The Zoom link is the same one used for Sunday services and can be found at auburn.org. For more information, call 207-783-0461 or [email protected] The shortcut is https://tinyurl.com/y2zsvq2t; meeting ID, 952 6830 1718; password, 165871.

Optimist Club to sponsor scholarship contest

AUBURN — The Lewiston/Auburn Optimist Club is sponsoring an essay contest on the topic of “Reaching Your Dreams by Choosing Optimism.” The club winner will advance to the district contest. A $2,500 college scholarship prize will be awarded to the district winner.

Guidelines require applicants to be under the age of 19 as of Oct 1, 2020, and attending school in the United States. Contest rules and regulations are available online at optimist.org, or by contacting the Optimist Club.

Essays are due by Feb. 12, 2021. For an application and set of rules, contact any L-A Optimist Club member or call 207-783 5269.

Foundation gift to assist students

FAIRFIELD — The Kennebec Valley Community College (KVCC) Foundation has received a gift of $1 million from The Lunder Foundation, a charitable organization founded by Peter and Paula Lunder, longtime supporters of the college.

The gift will strengthen the KVCC Foundation Lunder Scholars Endowment, a fund that awards need-based scholarships to KVCC students. The scholarships distributed will be available to Maine residents demonstrating financial need, with preference going toward former employees of the Dexter Shoe Co. and their families.

Current or prospective KVCC students can visit kvcc.me.edu/foundation/scholarship-info-for-students or kvcc.me.edu/admissions-financial-aid/tuition-aid/financial-aid to learn more about KVCC Foundation scholarships and other financial aid opportunities.