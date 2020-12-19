AUBURN – Joan R. Campbell, 85, a resident of Turner, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Clover Manor Nursing Home in Auburn, following a lingering illness.

She was born Feb. 7, 1935, in Ware, Massachusetts, the daughter of Eugene E. Richardson Sr. and Marion (Field) Richardson.

Joan was a graduate of Leavitt Institute in Turner, Atlantic Union College in Lancaster, Mass., and received her master’s degree from Syracuse University in Syracuse, N.Y. Her career included teaching in South Royalton, Vt., and Cortland, N.Y., she also worked as a doctor’s assistant in Cortland, N.Y., and later as a ward clerk at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

A lifelong Seventh Day Adventist, Joan held many positions at the Auburn Adventist Church. She married Oswald Campbell on May 5, 1992, in Freeport and made their home in Turner. Joan loved taking her nieces and nephews on hikes, making her own personal greeting cards, canning vegetables, reading and going to book sales.

She is survived by her husband, Oswald Campbell of Turner, her stepson, Eric Campbell of Florida, her stepdaughters, Zebnovesr Campbell Leeks and her husband Kevin and Annette Campbell, both of Florida; her sisters, Goldie Sampson, Cody Buck, Shirley Cummings and Martha Trask all of Turner; her brothers, Eugene Richardson Jr., David, Harry, Danny and Lonnie Richardson all of Turner; brother-in-law, Greg Trask, her sisters-in-law, Edna, Sheila, Qwen, and Jane; many, nieces, nephews and cousins; her best friends, Patricia Brown, Grace Kellogg and Fred Quale.

Joan was predeceased by her parents, her sister, Erla Shocklee, her brothers-in-law, Robert Sampson, Ken Buck, Randall Shocklee, Leland Cummings, her niece, Darcy Richardson and great-nephew, Brett McLaughlin. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.