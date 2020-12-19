AUBURN – Rita L. Anastasio, 96, of Clover Living Center, Auburn Maine, passed away on Dec. 16, 2020, of natural causes.She was born in Rumford on June 26, 1924, daughter of Arsene Leclerc and Roseanna Lantagne Leclerc. After graduating from Stephens High School in 1942 she went to Washington, D.C., where she was employed by the Department of Transportation during World War II, after which she returned to Rumford where she was employed by Western Union.In 1948 she married John Anastasio. Upon the death of her husband in 1953 she went to work for Oxford Paper Company where she worked until her retirement in 1986. As a single mom, much of her time was devoted to raising her two children, John and Jean. She also dedicated her time to volunteer services which included CCD, Ladies of Ste. Anne Society, the Cozy Inn, The What Not Shop and Literacy Volunteers. In 1997, Rita was named “ Tutor of the Year” for the State of Maine by the Literary Volunteers of America. She was a lifelong member of the Parish of the Holy Savior in Rumford, Maine.She is survived by her son, John Anastasio of Augusta and his wife Paula, her daughter, Jean Downs and her husband Gary of Industry, granddaughters, Christine Kendall and her husband Jacob, and Kathryn Caiazzo and her husband Antonio, and six great-grandchildren; a brother, Lionel Leclerc, sister-in-law, Elaine Anastasio, and many beloved nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her husband, John, brothers, Alfred and David Leclerc and sisters, Octavie Leclerc and Theresa Justus.The family would like to thank the staff at Clover Living Center, for their compassionate care through the years, especially the staff at the Donegal wing where she was a resident for nearly six years.There will be no services at this time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the summer of 2021 at the Parish of the Holy Savior followed by interment at St. John’s Cemetery in Rumford.Condolences, fond memories and a tribute video may be shared and viewed at http://www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the care of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 250 Penobscot St. Rumford, Maine. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Rita Anastasio toSt Jude Children’s HospitalP.O. Box 1000 Dept 142Memphis, TN 38148or toLiteracy Volunteers Androscoggin51 Westminister St.Lewiston, ME 04240or visit their websiteat ww.literacyvolunteersandro.org