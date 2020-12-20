CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Jonah Hill, 37; David Cook, 38; Nicole de Boer, 50; Joel Gretsch, 57.

Happy Birthday: Consider your long-term plans, and don’t jeopardize your chance to reach your goal because of something you have no control over. Be practical, and view the changes heading your way optimistically. What may appear to be negative in the beginning will end up having a silver lining that graciously turns in your favor. Focus on what you can do, not what you can’t. Your numbers are 5, 13, 22, 29, 31, 44, 49.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You can clear up uncertainty if you ask direct questions. The information you gather will help you make a decision that will encourage a lifestyle change. An offer you receive will be better than expected. Celebrate with someone you love. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Keep an open mind, but verify the information you receive before you pass it along. How knowledgeable and reliable you are will affect your reputation. Look for a sensible way to help someone who is demanding. Offer suggestions, not cash. 4 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Spend more time sourcing information and less time trusting someone to do things for you. Put more effort into a meaningful relationship. Discuss your intentions, and make plans that will bring you closer. Honesty will be essential. 2 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Put more effort into getting things done and less into disagreeing with someone who does things differently. The aim is to make progress and to be grateful for any assistance you receive. A positive attitude will bring the best results. 5 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t let an emotional situation stop you from following through with your plans. A competitive challenge will boost your ego and motivate you to start a new adventure. Love is on the rise, and spending time with someone special looks promising. 3 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Set your sights on something you want, and pursue your objective. A change to the way or place you live will motivate you to try something you’ve never done. Do whatever preparation is necessary to ensure your safety and success. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A positive turn of events will broaden your options and give you hope moving forward. Don’t sit back when it’s vital to take care of details to ensure you get the most out of a situation that can alter your life. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Let your imagination take over, and you will discover something that excites you. Personal growth will lead to a new way of life that offers peace of mind. Change begins with you, so stop dreaming. Initiate change. 5 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Assumptions will lead to emotional problems. Find out the truth before you point fingers or do something you’ll regret. Put more time and effort into personal gain, physical fitness and doing what will make you happy. 2 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Run your ideas past anyone directly influenced by the changes you implement to your home or lifestyle. Look for enticing ways to interest others in helping you reach your objective. Compliments and kind gestures will help you get your way. 4 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep up the momentum. Strive for perfection. It’s up to you to follow through, finish what you start and reap the rewards. Put greater emphasis on meaningful relationships, and be sure to let loved ones know how you feel. 3 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Someone will disagree with the decisions you make. Don’t let emotions interfere with your resolutions. Stick to the facts, or someone will question your reasoning. Play it safe. If you aren’t completely sure, don’t take action. 3 stars

Birthday Baby: You are persuasive, emotional and aggressive. You are charismatic and unpredictable.

