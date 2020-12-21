SABATTUS – Burnham “Burnie” Clinton Estes Eveleth, 84, of Sabattus, Maine formerly a longtime resident of Lewiston, Maine, passed away on Dec. 14, 2020 after a short illness.

Burnie was born to parents Margaret Estes Eveleth and Francis Eveleth, on May 24, 1936 in Lewiston, Maine. He was educated in Lewiston and Lisbon Schools.

He enlisted into the Marine Corp and upon returning home, he met Beverly Bowen at the Crowley Junction in 1954. They were married on May 19, 1956 in Lewiston. Together, they raised three daughters, Donna, Tracy and Tammy.

Beneath Burnie’s gruff exterior was a gentle soul with a kind and generous heart. Along with his desire to help others and his natural mechanical ability, he, with his wife Beverly, owned and operated a variety of businesses over the years. He took great pride in making his livelihood through Burnie’s Garage and Towing, Beverly’s Greenhouse and Burnie’s Bait & Gun Shop. He enjoyed sharing his love of fishing and hunting over a cup of coffee with everyone who passed thru his shop and took pleasure in capturing photos of his many customer’s achievements.

Burnie loved to help others and give back to his community, traits that he has installed in his daughters. He touched many lives over the years, which continue to have ripples into the future. Some of his most cherished accomplishments were founding the South Lewiston Little League and constructing their first baseball field off from Old Lisbon Road, coaching softball, his volunteer work and role as former President of Androscoggin Towing Association, volunteer work with the Lewiston Recreation Department, planting enough individual “Johnny Jump Up” violets to be able to give one to all kids that stopped by their greenhouse so that they in turn would be able to give one to their mom on Mother’s Day and being honored as a lifelong member of Webster Masonic Lodge.

Burnie is survived by his wife, Beverly Eveleth; daughters, Donna Beaulieu and her husband Donald of Poland Spring, Tracy Collins and her husband Alan of Lewiston, Tammy Davis and her husband Jason of Sabattus. He was a proud grandparent to Michael Beaulieu of Belvidere, Vt., Katherine Noiles and husband Benjamin of Lewiston, Alexandra Davis of Sabattus, Sarah Beaulieu of Auburn, Bryan Doyle and wife Danielle of Greene, Andrew Davis of Sabattus, Benjamin Doyle of Greene, and Abigail Davis of Sabattus; as well as great grandchildren, Elizabeth and Gavin Noiles, Teagan Doyle and Delilah Doyle. He also leaves behind his sisters, Ivy Maurice and husband Nelson of East Hampton, Conn., Virginia Whittington of Pueblo, Colo. and Kathy Pearl Perkins and husband Rick of Livermore; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister Dawn Eveleth; mother, Margaret Estes Eveleth Pearl, father, Francis Eveleth; his beloved grandfather and namesake, Burnham Clinton Estes and grandmother Gertrude Estes.

A memorial service will be held in late spring. In the meantime, please visit an online memorial at burnieeveleth.forevermissed.com to share your favorite Burnie memories.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to many friends and family as well as to the dedicated and caring staff at Central Maine Medical Center for their support through this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, everyone who knew Burnie is encouraged to consider performing a random act of kindness as one of the best ways to honor him.

Donations may also be made to Moving ME Forward in his memory at www.movingmeforward.org, as another way to give back to the community

that he loved.

