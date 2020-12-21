Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Olivia Francis, 21, of Lewiston, arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking and violating conditions of release, 5:54 a.m. Monday, on College Street in Lewiston.

• Kyle Farmer, 21, of Lewiston, arrested on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 12:20 p.m. Monday, at 12 River St. in Lewiston.

• Lacey Hackett, 38, of Lewiston, arrested on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 2:10 p.m. Monday, at 381 College St. in Lewiston.

• Malik Stone, 25, of Lewiston, arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, Monday evening, at 73 Knox St. in Lewiston.

• Albert Waldo, 62, of Lisbon Falls, arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, 8:10 p.m. Sunday, on Lisbon Street in Lisbon.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: