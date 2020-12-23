100 Years Ago: 1920

The girls at the local telephone exchange had a party in the day room with a tree well loaded with gifts, many of them cleverly chosen creating a lot of good fun. Between 60 and 70 girls took part and were served ice cream and cake and afterward thru the courtesy of Mr. Fitch, the traffic manager. The matron, Miss Gilmore was presented by the girls with a handsome bathrobe, her assistant, Miss McConnell with a rosary and a purse of money. Miss Dora Bawley who had recently been appointed relief operator at the Brunswick exchange was presented with a seal hand bag. Mrs. Ruby Berry Gallant, who was recently married, was presented with an electric toaster and one was also given Miss Elsie Perry whose marriage to Horace T. Moody of Auburn takes place next month.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The Association of Universalist-Unitarian Women met Wednesday evening at the First Universalist Church in Auburn when Mrs, Robert G. Berkelman gave an illustrated travel talk. Mrs. Berkelman spoke interestingly about her travels to Northern Italy, Switzerland, Austria and Germany, and showed beautiful color slides of famous castles, churches, hotels and other buildings. Mrs. Judy Agnew led the worship service and Mrs. Evelyn Colby, association president, announced a taste supper will be held on Jan. 8. The speaker was introduced by Mrs. Caroline Kein. During the social hour refreshments were served by a committee composed of Mrs. Richard Varney, Mrs. Raymond McLaine, Mrs. Ruth Brackett, Mrs, James Smith, Mrs, Murray Lothrop and Mrs. Robin Bell.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Brownie Troop 305, run by Joanne Campbell and Pauline Mathieu, went Christmas caroling on Dec. 13 In Lisbon Senior Village and neighboring houses. The girls recently received awards and new triads for the works they achieved this past year. Taking part were Sara Bard, Serena Curtis, Solel! Mathieu, Kimberly Campbell, Amber Hardison; Michelle Saunders, Jennifer Hogan, Kristin Treadwell, Nicky Strople, Lyndsey Davis, Rachelle Henry, Gabrielle Mathieu and Kelley Campbell. Ashly Tanguay was absent.

The material used in Looking Back is produced exactly as it originally appeared although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

filed under: