WATERFORD – On Dec. 20, 2020, Christopher Rex Purdy, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 68.

Christopher was born on May 24, 1952, in Biloxi, Mississippi, to Douglas and Marjory Purdy. Christopher was able to see much of the United States and beyond while his father Douglas served in the Air Force. On Sept. 17, 1971, he married Barbara MacDonald and they raised two children, Heather and Seth.

Christopher lived his life on his own terms. He loved spending time with his family and spoiling his grandchildren. He was a carpenter and built his own camp, which later became their home in Waterford, Maine. He was a music fan and enjoyed local talent at open mic nights. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed feeding his family fresh home-grown vegetables. He fostered lifetime friendships, many from his days at Inforex in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Christopher is survived by his wife, Barbara, his daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Ryan Paradis, his son and fiancé, Seth Purdy and Erin Adams, his grandchildren, Jason, Sarah and Miranda, his sister, Laurel Wicks and her husband Theodore, his sister, Teresa Morrison, and nieces and nephews.

