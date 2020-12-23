LEWISTON – Peter Brent Alberda, “Pete”, passed away suddenly and peacefully, Friday, Dec. 12, 2020, at home. Born in 1957, he and his eight siblings were adopted onto the family farm of Henry and Ellen (Ypma) Alberda in Manhattan, Montana.

Pete graduated from the University of Montana in 1975 with a bachelor’s in social work. Pete advocated for people who needed their voices amplified in Montana, Arizona, and Washington state.

It was in Seattle, Wash., where he met the love of his life, Barbara Desrochers. They married on Oct. 19, 1991, in York, Maine. In 1998, they moved to Lewiston, pregnant with their first child, Amanda Lynn. Anyone who knew Pete knew how much pride and joy Barbara and Amanda brought him.

Pete loved working at the Lewiston Public Library in the last decade or more. He was awarded Volunteer of the Year for his outreach work delivering books to people who were unable to come into the library on their own, and later was hired to manage the Outreach Program. From here, he also began working in circulation, and thoroughly enjoyed seeing familiar patrons week after week. Children wanted to see Pete because they knew he had a drawer full of Smarties to give them with a smile. Pete would also give out internet-capable devices to children to give them an opportunity to connect with friends and family worldwide – he gave out over 60 of these devices over a five year period.

One could not know Pete without knowing how much he loved people and loved to give. He is survived by a wide network of friends and family across the country. Anyone who visited their home, knows how much Pete enjoyed showing off the sites of Maine, sharing meals with loved ones, and sharing stories of good times. Pete will be especially missed by his wife, Barbara, and daughter, Amanda, who will continue his legacy of loving fully and giving of yourself where you can.

Pete’s life will be celebrated by friends and family on Zoom (ID: 584 181 2509) on Saturday, Dec. 26, at 2 p.m., EST. We invite those who knew and loved Pete to join to listen, share stories if you feel so inclined, and toast to honor Pete’s memory.