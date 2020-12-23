POLAND – David Gardner Kimball, 82, of Poland, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at home with his family by his side. He was born on Feb. 20, 1938, in Lewiston, a son of the late Gardner and Hertha (Ridley) Kimball. He married Carol Slattery in 1957. Carol was the love of his life, his sweetheart and best friend for over 63 years.David and his brother, Brian owned and operated an award winning dairy farm, Kimball Farm Registered Holsteins in Poland for 36 years. They persevered through many challenges including a fire to the homestead in March of 1968, always coming back stronger. In 1995, the brothers sold the farm.During his retirement, David enjoyed his extended family, mini-farm, vegetable and perennial gardening, daily walks on Jackson Road, country music concerts, Red Sox baseball and NASCAR racing. He took great interest in Ron’s logging and firewood business. He looked forward to his weekly Sunday morning chats with Chris about farming. In his recent years, he relished mentoring the owners of Atwood Farm.He was predeceased by his parents, Gardner and Hertha Kimball and his grandson, David Kimball.He is survived by his loving wife, Carol Kimball; children, Janice, Christopher, Ronald and Tracey Kimball and siblings, Brian, Valerie and Michael Kimball. He also leaves 17 grandchildren and great-grandchildren to cherish his memory.The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from 4-6 p.m., at Chandler Funeral Home, 26 West Dwinal Street, Mechanic Falls. Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be directed to Poland Fire Rescue Station33 Poland Corner RoadPoland, ME 04274