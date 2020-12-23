AUBURN – Dennis H. Perry, passed away on Dec. 20, 2020, at Androscoggin Hospice House. He was born on Oct. 7, 1939, to Arthur and Dora (Richards) Perry in Norway.

Dennis was a real estate broker at Travis Realty for many years. He married Jane Allen on Aug. 29, 1959. He enjoyed hiking and spending time with family.

He is survived by his wife, Jane; son, Jason Perry and significant other Karen; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; and a brother, Donald Perry.

A family memorial service will take place in the spring. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main Street, South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.