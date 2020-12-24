To the Editor:

On behalf of the Museums of the Bethel Historical Society, a sincere thank you to everyone in the Bethel area community for supporting our annual “Christmas at the Moses Mason House”. Both your in-person and financial support helped to once again, make this event a success! Thank you for signing up for your personal “pod”, for masking up to keep everyone safe, and for adapting to an altered way of viewing the house, but for also still celebrating with us.

There were wonderful people who volunteered to decorate, host, and greet visitors, Telstar Interact Club provided student helpers, the Library participated with stories and small gifts for children, and even Mother Nature co-operated, sort of!

Please know that the Museum will be open on an abbreviated schedule through the winter, so look for the “Open” flag, or check our website at: www.bethelhistorical.org. Our Museum Gift shop will also be open, and the Mason House will remain decorated through January, if you would like to schedule a tour—just bundle up! We wish you all a very happy holiday season.

Rosemary Bunn Laban

MBHS volunteer

Bethel

