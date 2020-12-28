DEAR SUN SPOTS: I submitted a recipe to the State of Maine Bicentennial Community Cookbook in 2019. I was contacted by them and was told they would like a photo of the recipe’s owner, along with a brief write-up. I did all that was requested and would love to have a copy of the cookbook, but do not know how to contact them Please help. — Claire, Lewiston

ANSWER: For those who don’t know, this cookbook is described as follows: “The Maine Bicentennial Community Cookbook celebrates Maine’s rich culinary traditions — old and new — exploring indigenous food ways, hearty Yankee cuisine, community cookbook classics, and favorite dishes of new Mainers. This collection of more than 200 recipes spans kitchens across the state: pulling dishes from grandma’s recipe box, award-winning chefs, Maine personalities, and rustic fishing camps. Celebrating the state’s whole community with recipes from all 16 counties, this cookbook includes heartwarming stories and dishes from both prominent and everyday Mainers, and is beautifully illustrated with family photos, handwritten recipe cards and historic community cookbook covers. ”

You can get a copy of the cookbook by going to this web site:

https://www.maine200cookbook.com/mbcc-shop . The price is $20.20. (Get it?)

If you need more information or simply want to make an inquiry, email [email protected]. I have found that they are very efficient in getting back with people.

By the way, this popular cookbook was on backorder for a bit, but you should be all set to receive it soon so go head and order it. You can also find it on amazon.com or put in an order at your local bookstore.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I read in Sun Spots that someone wanted a list of the names of people on the memorial stones in Veterans Memorial Park. I have a database of all those names in alphabetical order including branch of service, when they served, the number of the memorial stone, whether they are on the A side or B side, on the left or right side of the stone and what line the name appears on. I also have pictures of all the stones and all the benches. Anyone interested in getting this list can email me at [email protected] . — Joseph, no town

ANSWER: It’s so good of you to help my Dec. 17 Sun Spots writer answer their inquiry. As I mentioned in the Dec. 18 column, there is a data base on both the City of Auburn (auburnmaine.gov) and City of Lewiston (lewistonmaine.gov) websites as well. Type “veteran” in the search bar on these sites and you will be able to see the list of all the names as well as an application and information if you want to submit a name.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m looking for someone that can repair broken plaster-cast statues. I have two of them about a foot tall that have suffered damage in an unfortunate vacuuming incident and have been rendered headless. I have the pieces, but need someone to put them back together and touch up the paint. Thank you for all that you do, I really appreciate it. — Bella, no town

ANSWER: Ouch! There are some good YouTube videos available for DIY. Perhaps a local artist who works with plaster and paint would be willing to help you. Anyone?

