LEWISTON – Steven “Bumpa” A. Page Sr., 66, a lifetime resident of Leeds, passed away unexpectedly at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 with his family by his side.

His family remembers him as a generous, selfless, hardworking, devoted husband, loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, a caring brother and son and a loyal friend and neighbor, with a great love for his community. He was born on Jan. 4, 1954, in Lewiston, the son of A. Rochwood Page and Harriet L. (Rose) Page.

Steve attended schools in Leeds and Turner, graduating from Leavitt Area High School the class of 1972. On April 20, 1974, he married his soul mate, Debra Davenport in Leeds. Steve was a bus driver and mechanic for SAD 52 and formerly employed at W.D. Matthews Machinery in Auburn until his retirement earlier this year. He returned to drive bus at SAD 52 after his retirement. He was very active in his children’s activities; watching his daughter play softball, coaching baseball and helping as a mechanic for his son’s auto racing. He continued on to his grandchildren’s sporting events, attending a new favorite sport of hockey. Steve enjoyed the “Friday Night Pizza” gatherings with family and friends, his doors were always open with an open invitation to come on in and sit a spell. He loved the weekends he spent going on the four-wheeler and hunting. He was a member of the Leeds Volunteer Fire Department for 54 years, last serving as assistant fire chief.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Debra Page of Leeds, a daughter, Sheri Poland and husband Chris, a son, Steve Page, Jr. and fiancée, Jes Thompson, four grandchildren, two great-granddaughters, and three sisters; Vicky Mason of Turner, Virginia Burgess of Leeds and Valerie Hartford and her husband Gerald of Leeds and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Rocky “Papa” and Harriet “Ma” Page, two brothers-in-law; Robert Mason and Gerald Burgess and his favorite dog, Blake. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at the BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth, Maine. Visiting hours will be 2-4 p.m., and 6-8 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 30, at the funeral home. The Leeds Fire Department will meet at 5:30 p.m., on Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery Route 219, Leeds, Maine.

If desired, donations may be made in his memory to the Leeds Fire Department, Antique “48” Fire Truck Fund, P.O. Box 206,

Leeds, Maine 04263