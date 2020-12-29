Former Lewiston High School assistant soccer coach Abdijabar Hersi, left, works with his brother Khalid Hersi, center, and Abdul-Jabaar Abdi on Tuesday on the school soccer field. The coach said the team practices two to three hours every day. “It’s what you do during the off-season that makes the difference,” the 2008 graduate of LHS said. He said one reason the team has had so much success is members play a lot of “street soccer” whether it is in season or out of season. “Street soccer is where kids learn individual creativity,” Hersi said. “You can’t ask for anymore, the coach just has to teach them how to work as a team at that point.” Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

