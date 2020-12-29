Charges

Auburn

• Tyler Span, 25, of Auburn, on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release, 11:07 p.m. Monday at 64 Whitney St.

Lewiston

• Jerome Platt, 39, of Hyde Park, Massachusetts, on charges domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal threatening, 9:45 p.m. Monday at 490 Pleasant St.

• Edward Ledbetter, 38, of Lewiston, on charges violating conditions of release, 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at Oak Street and Nomar Court.

• Eddie Heard, 46, of Lewiston, on warrant for probation revocation, 5:30 a.m. Tuesday at 69 Horton St.

Androscoggin County

• Stanley Nezol, 31, of Lisbon, on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license, 2 p.m. Tuesday on Spring Street, Lisbon.

