100 Years Ago: 1920

Enrico Caruso, the tenor, who has been seriously ill in his apartment for more than a week has developed suppurative pleurisy. Attending physicians say surgical aspiration was successfully accomplished although his condition is still serious.

50 Years Ago: 1970

A two-day College of Girl Scouting will be held at St. Paul’s Center, Augusta. on Monday, Jan. 25, under auspices of the Kennebec Girl Council. Mrs. Victor Schiich, traming director, has charge. Mary Elizabeth Allen, program services director for the council, will participate in a first aid session. Other sessions will be in folk dancing, adventures in day camping, recruitment and arts and crafts. workshops for beginning leaders and leaders with at least one year’s experience will be conducted.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Stacie Lynn Sohphie Mundell, 11 months of Auburn, was chosen first runner-up as Olympic Miss Pageant USA. She also won Miss Personality as “a child with an angelic smile and bubbling personality” at the Olympic Maine Pageant Nov. 12 at the Ramada Inn in Lewiston, Stacie, born Nov. 28, 1984, is the daughter of Tara Crocker and William Mundell. She will compete at the nationals in Framingham, Mass, July 3-7. The pageant was Stacie’s first competition and she won a trophy, and a paid half scholarship to the finals. She is the granddaughter of Robert and Pat Caswel! of Auburn, Betsy Mundell of Auburn and Ross and Judy Crocker of Montross, Col, and the great-granddaughter of Sophie Sullivan of Auburn and Lola Crocker of Philadelphia, Miss ,and

the step-great-granddaughter of Bob and Nancy Caswell.

