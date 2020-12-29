100 Years Ago: 1920

A Lewiston young man, Emile Roy, returned to his home following a year’s musical study in Europe. He was planning two concerts at SS. Peter and Paul Church at which Mrs. Eva Spear, soprano, and The Orpheons will sing. 50 Years Ago: 1970

Willham P. Tewhey, executive vice president of the Lewiston-,Auburn Area Chamber of Commerce said Friday night that Saturday “will be a big day for merchants in the area. According to Tewhey, there will be some sales starting and those who were fortunate enough to receive money as Christmas gifts will be in town taking advantage of the sales.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The Lewiston-Auburn YWCA has a fitness room equipped with Monark stationary bicycles, rowers, treadmill, NordicTrack, Nautilus abdomen/lower back machine, a Universal weight system, wall cables and light free weights. The room is open to members Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturdays, 8:30 am. to 2:pm. An orientation, conducted by Michael Lachance. is required prior to using the equipment.

