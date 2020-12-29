PORTLAND – Judith E. Abbott, 80, of South Paris passed away on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Maine Medical Center. She was born in Watsonville, California, on July 25, 1940, the daughter of Harold M. and Lucille Fouts. She attended Oregon schools and after marrying Phillip Abbott on Oct. 31, 1959, she became a homemaker.

She was an avid reader and loved collecting books. One of her other favorite pastimes, was to play Bingo. She will be missed by her many friends at Market Square Rehab. We would like to thank the many nurses and other staff for all of their many hours of dedication to her care.

She will also be missed by her son Stephen Abbott and wife Jessica of Oxford; her daughters Cecilia Abbott of Rumford, Becky Downey of Hartford and Stephanie Abbott of Lovell; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her sister, Yvonne Woodruff of Portland, Oregon, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved husband in 1996.

There will be no services at this time, the family will have a private service in the spring at Gracelawn Memorial Park in Auburn.

Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with her family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.

Donations in her memory may be made to Responsible Pet Care, PO Box 82, Norway, ME 04268.