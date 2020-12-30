LEWISTON — At least 11 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Marshwood Center.
This is the second outbreak for the Lewiston nursing home in the past four months. This summer, Marshwood had an outbreak that lasted weeks and ultimately involved 48 people, 31 residents and 17 staff members. Four people died.
A spokeswoman for Genesis Healthcare, the Pennsylvania for-profit company that owns Marshwood, said this most recent outbreak was discovered Tuesday morning after a resident tested positive. Rapid tests uncovered 10 more residents with the virus.
She said those 11 residents are “primarily asymptomatic.”
Staff members were expected to be tested Tuesday night.
This story will be updated.
