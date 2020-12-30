AUBURN – Shirley Whittemore Brown passed away on Nov. 24, 2020, at the age of 73.

﻿She was born on Oct. 29, 1947, in Mexico, Maine.

She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Kenneth and Germaine, brother, Lawrence and sister, Beverley Dorion.

She is survived by her husband, Christopher Brown, sister, Marlene Pagan and brother, Arthur Taylor.

She will be laid to rest at the Riverside cemetery in Dixfield, Maine. A celebration of life will be held in the spring.