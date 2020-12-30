• Alexander S. Allan, 40, of 48 Artist Falls Road, Harrison, on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and forgery, 8:24 p.m. Tuesday in Mexico by Mexico Police Department.

• Rodney S. Bean, 40, of 1 Maple St., South Paris, on a charge of failure to appear after bail, 7:50 p.m. Wednesday at Oxford and Main streets by Oxford Police Department.

• Scott A. Irish, 41, of 25 Old Route 26, Paris, on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, possession of firearm when prohibited and burglary, 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in West Paris by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Austin C. Kimball, 23, of 4 Yeaton Lane, West Paris, on charges of violation of condition of release and disorderly conduct, 2:02 a.m. Wednesday at 5 Moose Pond Lane, West Paris, by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jaqueline Low, 52, of 278 Fore St., Oxford, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 5:17 p.m. Monday by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jennifer M. Malchisky, 39, of 6 Dix Ave., Mexico, on probation violation and charges of forgery and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 7:54 p.m. Tuesday in Mexico by Mexico Police Department.

