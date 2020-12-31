UVM

BURLINGTON, VT — Jake Redgate, Class of 2021, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Vermont. Redgate, from Bryant Pond, is in the College of Arts and Sciences.

To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.

