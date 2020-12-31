To The Editor:

Maine Adaptive would like to extend a gracious thank you to all of our volunteers and community members for their tireless efforts to provide in-person and virtual training opportunities for our athletes during the pandemic. This year has been challenging for so many, and we know that recreational opportunities are one of the bright spots for many of us during these times. We would also like to acknowledge the Town of Newry for their fiscal support for our programs and to thank the Bethel Selectboard and Loretta Powers (Town Manager,) for allowing us to use the basketball courts at Davis Park for our pickleball program this summer. We are grateful to be part of this wonderful community and are looking forward to doing the best we can to provide CDC compliant recreational offerings in the area.

Catherine Ingraham

Coordinator

Maine Adaptive Donor Relations & Outreach

Bethel

