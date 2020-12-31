Brew Co. opens

On April 30, Sunday River Brewing Company Co-Owner Rick Savage announced on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight his plans to defy Gov. Janet’s Mills state order, which at the time prohibited dine-in restaurant service. Less than a day later it was clear he was staying true to his word.

Rick’s decision to open, drew praise from people countrywide and Mainers from all over the state drove to SRBC to show their support for the businessman. By lunchtime, the line of people waiting to go in was stretched around the side of the restaurant, and by dinnertime, more than 250 people had been served, according to an employee. Despite the large turnout, things began to go downhill for SRBC as the day moved on. Around 4:30 p.m., the state seized SRBC’s health and liquor licenses and by 8 p.m., the restaurant made a Facebook post saying it would be closed until further notice. However, the saga was far from over.

A few weeks later, a temporary injunction was granted against the restaurant, which ordered SRBC to remain closed until its licenses got reinstated. The injunction did not phase Rick, who told Carlson he would open anyway even if it meant going to prison for a bit. Rick also iterated that his decision to open had nothing to do with money and was all about sticking up for other struggling small businesses in the state.

Less than a week following the injunction, SRBC posted on Facebook May 20 saying it had its licenses back, only to announce a few days later that they had been suspended again.

Since then, both Rick and his brother Ron Savage have been in and out of court, with the end-goal being to prevail and have the thousands of dollars in fines against them dropped.

In a Nov. 26 Bethel Citizen article, Ron said “I feel that we’re being targeted and I feel when it comes out in the end of it, we’re going to win in court. We’re fighting for our life, for our employees and us.”

SRBC has more than 60 employees.

In December, Ron told the state that SRBC should get its licenses back since Rick is no longer managing the restaurant and that the business in now in compliance with CDC guidelines. State officials countered Savage’s argument by saying the last several months of non-compliance from the restaurant makes them believe that things will not change.

Both brothers were hoping to get a reprieve from the court before their licenses again expired on December 19, but will now wait for an appeal decision from the Department of Health and Human Services, according to an article published in the Lewiston Sun Journal earlier this month.

As of Dec/ 28, SRBC remained closed.

Unprecedented meeting

A historical event occurred at the end of January, when selectmen from Bethel, Greenwood, Newry and Woodstock convened at the Telstar library to talk about projects the four towns could potentially collaborate on in the future. All but two town officials attended the two-hour meeting, where ideas were tossed around left and right. A common idea among selectmen was infrastructure. Woodstock Selectman Ron Deegan said erecting a bus garage could potentially lessen the impact traffic has on the four towns. Former Newry Selectman Jim Largess thought solid waste would be a good place to start. Other officials agreed with Largess, with one saying the transfer station could be a thing that binds the four towns together.

Officials from the four towns were supposed to meet at the end of April, but were forced to cancel b2ecause of COVID-19. So far, no makeup date has been set for a meeting.

Different graduation

The 37 Telstar High School graduates, dressed in caps, gowns and masks, were sent off in style at their unorthodox commencement ceremony in June. The event, held outside in the South Ridge parking lot at Sunday River, had a completely different vibe than prior ceremonies. One major change was the audience, usually packed tightly in the Telstar gymnasium, families and friends this year sat in cars, buses and even limos and cheered on as students received their diplomas in-hand.

Top Scholars Evan LeConey and Emily Fraser both gave speeches, as did Co-Class President Calla Orino. When Principal Mark Kenney spoke to the class, he advised graduates not to dwell on the negatives brought by COVID-19. The class was anything but negative when they showed off an array of dance moves while dancing to their class song “I’ll be there for you,” by the Rembrandts. Seniors continued to dance following the ceremony as they waited for parents to drive by and salute the entire class one last time.

Black Lives Matter



Between 350 and 400 people took to the streets in June to demonstrate a peaceful protest for Black Lives Matter. Most protesters joined in a march from the Bethel Common to Cafe DiCocoa’s, where they knelt outside for eight minutes and 45 seconds, the amount of time prosecutors say George Floyd’s neck was held under Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin’s knee. The protest was peaceful from beginning to end and was met with little opposition.

A few people spoke on the issues of race and injustice outside Cafe DiCocoa’s before the entire group of marchers made their way back to the common. Chants of “no justice, no peace,” “black lives matter,” and “say their names” were repeated as people walked back up Main Street.

Molly Ockett Day

In February, Outreach and Development Director at the Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce Robin Zinchuk told Bethel Selectmen that “Molly Ockett Day,” the towns six-decade old event, would be changed to “Summerfest.” Zinchuk explained that the chamber would be working closely with the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum on putting together a string of events the Friday leading into the weekend of “Summerfest.”

Bethel’s rebranded event was supposed to be held the third weekend in July, just like Molly Ockett Day was. There was no event this year, however, because of COVID-19.

The decision to change the name drew tons of complaints and criticisms on social media. There was positive feedback on the change as well, but it did not outweigh the opposition.

Best Ski Town



Last December, USA Today readers voted Bethel as North America’s Best Ski Town, edging out North Conway, N.H. for the top spot. Less than a month later, most businesses were feeling the impact. Several hotel owners on the way to Sunday River said they had an increase in customers despite the less than ideal snow conditions at the time. Many owners of ski businesses on the way to the resort said sales had spiked since the announcement was made. The Bethel Foodliner reported that sales and foot traffic were higher than they had been a year ago at the same time.

Land Trust

Early this summer, the Mahoosuc Land Trust and The Conservation Fund announced the Shelburne Riverlands Project, which will protect 853 acres of land located on along an 8.7 mile part of Androscoggin River.

The expected purchase will protect 14 miles of river shoreline, along with four miles of inland stream frontage. The project also includes 12 mainland parcels and 22 islands.

The end goal of the project is to ensure the stretch of land remains a peaceful place for anglers, kayakers, canoers and outdoor goers to enjoy.

If all fundraising is successful, MLT hopes to officially close on the land in spring 2021.

The MLT took their first major step toward the purchase in November when they received a $200,000 land conservation grant for their project from the Randolph Area Conservation Opportunity Fund of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation.

The section of river runs from Shelburne, N.H. to the state line in Gilead.

The Riverlands Project is part of MLT’s “Campaign for the Androscoggin.” The campaign includes the 973-acre Tumbledown Dick Mountain, located three miles downriver in Gilead, and a section of 15,000 acre Chadbourne Tree Farm Lands.

