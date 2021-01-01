Jalen Allison, left, records his friend, Lucas Smith, on Friday at Park and Spruce streets in Lewiston. The Lewiston residents were with a few others making movies for their social media pages. “We go all over the state but the best skating is right here in the skate park and around downtown,” Allison said as they rode off looking for other sweet spots. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Jalen Allison, left, records his friend, Lucas Smith, on Friday at Park and Spruce streets in Lewiston. The Lewiston residents were with a few others making movies for their social media pages. “We go all over the state but the best skating is right here in the skate park and around downtown,” Allison said as they rode off looking for other sweet spots. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
feature, lewiston maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles