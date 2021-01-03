As we wrap up the most challenging and difficult year in modern times, it is time to reflect on the past and lean forward to the future.

Like any other year, 2020 began with a lot of joy, setting a new year’s resolution, and it was an election year: it turned out to be the most divisive election year in my lifetime. It was brutal, no matter which side you were on. And I don’t even want to try to talk about some elected officials and how they handled themselves.

And then the pandemic came knocking on our doors. We lost critical time to combat the coronavirus early because the United States refused to acknowledge that we were dealing with a deadly virus promptly. After a long denial period, we finally got the needed acknowledgment, guidance, and government support. It was too little and too late. By now, many Americans and communities were suffering and dying.

And there, the power of Mainers was very evident. All communities across the state went into action. We are still in action, helping each other and supporting the most vulnerable people in our communities. I know it is not perfect, but we are all trying. Between our state government, municipal government, nonprofits, and community members, we are all doing our best to make our communities safe for all.

Doing our best is not the right term, but it is essential to remember that no one had a road map to combat this virus. We all had to learn along the way, and we are still on this journey together.

For the past 10 months, we have suffered a lot. We lost so many lives. So many people are still sick. Our usual way of living has been turned upside down without any warning.

Every aspect of our lives was disrupted, and we had to learn new ways to adopt the new norm. It was very chaotic and, at the time, desperate for many. And yet, we had to learn, accept, and move on. At every level and system, we had to adjust accessibility to critical services such as health care, education, food, employment, housing, and the list goes on.

Everything was changing very quickly due to the changes in coronavirus guidance and requirements. Through service delivery, education, and communities in action, we were able to care for Mainers. Sometimes, that care was not meeting all of their needs, and it is still hard for many, and the uncertainty is real for many Mainers. We also have first responders who wake up every day to save lives. I thank them for doing what they do every day.

Early on in my life, I learned to use my experiences, good or bad, to make me a better person. I have had a challenging and yet fruitful journey in my life. And this journey was not comfortable, considering my background and the many challenges I was faced with throughout that time. But every day is a new day.

As we start a new year and hopefully a new beginning for many, I wanted to shed light on the things that affect many lives. Like with my experiences, the pandemic feels like one has to start over. I hear many people saying they can’t wait for 2020 to be over; it has been a tough year for many.

I know for sure the pandemic tangibly unveiled the inequities in our systems, and thus our communities. For many vulnerable people – the poor, people of color, elders – the pandemic affected them in ways you cannot imagine. It was and still is a horrific experience. The system is not equitable, and therefore, many lives were disproportionately affected.

Our system is unjust and broken. For many black and brown communities, we suffer a lot, and it is not right. Notably, it is not suitable for young people of color to feel helpless and hopeless. That harm must stop. Some may say that is not going to happen. I say, yes, we can. We can stop this injustice by eradicating racism, just like trying to eliminate the coronavirus. The pandemic has taught us valuable lessons.

As a community and as individuals, we must find ways to reflect and do something about the inequalities in our society today. It is the moral and right thing to do. The pandemic did not discriminate based on color or community. The pandemic also allowed us to be vulnerable, and it has put all of us in a very chaotic state that makes us feel helpless.

Imagine that for a second, and how that feels. Imagine if that was how it feels all your life. Imagine if that was how it feels for many generations.

For poor, black, and brown people, we need to commit to eradicating racism and poverty. We must reflect on 2020 as a year that has challenged us but also brought us new opportunities. In 2021 one has the chance to look in the mirror and say, I commit to equity, justice, and equality for all.

Fatuma Hussein of Auburn is the executive director of the Immigrant Resource Center of Maine. The center was founded in 2001 to support refugee and immigrant communities by offering culturally and linguistically sensitive services to promote a healthy and equitable Maine. ​

