• Casey L. Braley, 28, of 1895 U.S. Route 2, Carthage, on a charge of failure to comply with Sex Offender Registration Act, third offense, 3:35 p.m. Thursday by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Robert W. Hatherley, 33, of 190 Summer St., Lisbon Falls, on a charge of violation of protection from abuse order and two charges of violation of condition of release, 9:55 a.m. Thursday at Androscoggin County Jail by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Travis W. Lewis, 43, of 703 Waterford Road, Sweden, on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol, 1:26 p.m. Wednesday by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Kelsey Policastro, 28, of 26 Highland Ave., Dixfield, on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violation of condition of release and possession of firearm when prohibited, 5:08 p.m Saturday by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Ethan J. Rioux-Poulios, 25, of 528 South Main St., Woodstock, on two charges of violation of conditions of release, 10 a.m. Thursday by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

