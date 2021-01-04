Arthur Franco returns Monday to continue renovating Blais Barber Shop in Lewiston. An employee of Androscoggin Builders and Maintenance, he is helping with an expansion for two more barber chairs. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
lewiston maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles