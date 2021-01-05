100 Years Ago: 1921

The first of the winter series of lectures of the Maine Historical Society will take place at the rooms on Congress Street. The Rt. Rev. Benjamin Brewster, D.D., will address the members and their friends on the Spirit of 1620, with special reference to the homes and haunts of the Pilgrims on the other side of the water. Bishop Brewster is a descendant of the learned and godly Elder William Brewster, the friend of Bradford and the adviser-in-chief of the little colony.

50 Years Ago: 1971

The Central Maine Arts and Crafts Guild met Monday evening at the First Universalist Church Elm Street. Auburn, for a program and brief business session. Mrs. Francis Donovan conducted an informal round table type discussion on her stained glass and cathedral glass items which she does for a hobby. Working with broken pieces and bits of glass Mrs. Donavan has fashioned many interesting and unique shapes and figures for shelf pieces and mobiles. Touching lightly on her recent trip to Texas and Mexico she described her fascination with different kinds of glass which she discovered, especially the handcrafted items of Mexico.

25 Years Ago: 1996

The Auburn-Lewiston Kiwanis Club held a drawing for a bicycle and helmet at the recent Festival for Children sponsored by Advocates for Children. Receiving his new bike, provided at cost by Roy’s Bicycle Shop, is Matt Brodeur, son of Fred and Martha Brodeur of New Auburn.

The material used in Looking Back is produced exactly as it originally appeared although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

