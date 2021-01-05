RUMFORD – Larry Clark, 73, of Rumford, Maine, passed away Friday, Jan 1, 2021, at Rumford hospital after a brief illness. He was born in Concord, N.H., on Sept. 29, 1947.

He was educated and graduated from Concord High School in 1965. He then served in the U.S. Navy from 1965-1968. He enjoyed time with his beautiful significant other, Janet. He loved all sports, especially football, and he loved to travel and go camping in his van.

Larry was predeceased by his father, Carl A. Clark and his mother, Ethel (Taylor) Clark Giles, and his two sisters, Lana and Linda, all from Concord, N.H.

He is survived by the love of his life for 35 years, Janet Lloyd; his two daughters, Jocelyn Welch of Dixfield, and Jami Mussey of Bow, N.H.; his four grandchildren. Cassidy, Michael, Dylen and Hunter Packard from Dixfield; and his nieces and nephew.

There will be no services at this time, there will be a spring burial in Concord, N.H., where Larry will be at his final resting place with his family.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of S.G. Thibault, 250 Penobscot St., Rumford. Please visit http://www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com to leave heart felt messages to Larry’s family and friends.