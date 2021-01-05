AUBURN – Anita M. Dostie, 82, a resident of Woodlands Memory Care of Lewiston passed away peacefully at the Androscoggin Hospice House with her daughter by her side on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.

She was born in Auburn on April 30, 1938, the daughter of Louis and Louise (Turgeon) Brousseau.

Anita attended St. Mary’s School and was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She was also a member of the former Jacques Cartier Club and Sabattus Senior Citizens. She worked at Falcon Shoe for many years, and did volunteer work for local churches. Anita loved to spend time with her family, cousins and friends, and was known for planning many special parties and gatherings.

Survivors include her daughter, Lisa (Lagasse) Kurtz and husband, Robert of Auburn; two grandchildren, Rachel and Robby Kurtz; sister-in-law, Connie Spencer; many special cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Besides her parents, Anita was predeceased by her two brothers, Robert and Louis Brousseau; sister-in-law, Doris Brousseau, and nephew, Raymond Brousseau.

The family wishes to acknowledge and thank Anita’s caregivers over the years – special friend, Thelma Gagnon, Woodlands Memory Care of Lewiston, Beacon Hospice, Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice, and Androscoggin Hospice House.

Due to safety concerns, a private Memorial Mass will be celebrated at the Holy Cross Church Chapel and committal prayers at St. Peter’s Cemetery Chapel. The family hopes to have a celebration of life when family and friends can gather outside.

Arrangements by Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston.