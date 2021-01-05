JAY – Bonita A. Strout, “Bonnie”, 84, a resident of Livermore Falls, passed away, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Jay, surrounded by her family. She was born July 1, 1936, in Farmington, the daughter of Reginald White and Hazel (Webster) White. She was a 1954 graduate of Wilton Academy. On Oct. 9, 1954, in Wilton, she married Robert R. Strout. They enjoyed 36 years together before his passing in 1990. She had been owner and operator of Montgomery Ward in Livermore Falls, she later worked at Future Foods in Livermore Falls, Ames in Jay, and as a part-time bartender at the Amvets. Bonnie was a member of the First Baptist Church in Livermore Falls, V.F.W. Post 3335 Auxiliary, and Amvets Post 33 Auxiliary. She enjoyed traveling, camping and especially time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Whittemore and husband Doug of Lehigh Acres, Florida, Dawn Strout and companion, Scott Collins of Jay, son, Steven Strout of Livermore Falls, four grandchildren, Aaron Whittemore and his son, Kameron Whittemore, Bradley Whittemore, his wife Angela and their children, Kyle and Maddison Whittemore, Danielle Benson, her husband Joshua, and their children, Kylie, Addison and Kenny Benson, and John Field and his son, Craig Field, her brother Brian White and companion Erna of Jay, and her sister Linda Neushwanger and husband Jim of Wilton.

She was predeceased by her parents, husband, son, Kenny Strout, brother, Terry White and sister-in-law, Linda White. Message of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, January 7, at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., Wednesday, January 6, at the funeral home. Interment in the spring at Lakeview Cemetery, Route 2, Wilton, Maine.