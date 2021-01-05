BANGOR/AUBURN – Joan G. (Gardner) Jones, 90, died after a brief illness on Dec. 31, 2020, at her home in Bangor surrounded by family. She was born on Aug. 19, 1930, in Bridgton, Maine, to Guy M. and Bonnlynn D. (VanTassel) Gardner. Joan graduated from Bridgton Academy in 1948 and attended Bliss Business College. She was married to John Paul Jones on June 13, 1953.

Joan worked for Loring, Short and Harmon, John Hancock Life Insurance and Brewer High School. She was a member of the Bridgton Methodist Church, Brewer United Methodist Church, and Auburn Park Avenue Methodist Church.

Joan is survived by two sisters, Sandra Cameron of Auburn and Sally White of Worcester, Mass.; her son, Steven and wife, Jackie of Bangor; daughter-in-law, Kathy of Lewiston; five grandchildren, Jessica Franck, Amanda Junkins, Matthew Jones, Kristofer Briggs, Ryan Jones, and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, John, son, William, daughter, Elizabeth and son-in-law, Kevin. She will be missed by many special friends at Solstice Senior Living where she resided for the last eight years.

A graveside service will be held in the spring in Auburn.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group, 217 Turner St., Auburn.

Please visit http://www.thefortingroupauburn.com to leave heartfelt condolences to Joan’s family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, Joan has requested donations be made in her memory to the Activity Fund at Solstice Senior Living

922 Ohio Street

Bangor, ME 04401

