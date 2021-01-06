In a recent letter, author Michael Boom advises us to hunker down because death is at the door.
The Maine CDC published numbers on Dec. 29 showing that the state’s infection fatality rate (IFR) is 1.7%. That is, our survivability rate is 98.3%.
Death is indeed at the door, but it’s not pounding — just tapping.
Michael LeBlanc, East Wilton
